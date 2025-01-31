Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Skip to Content
6:12 PM EST on January 31, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

Lana Del Rey is not nominated for any Grammys this weekend, but this was good advice from u/couriier6...

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
monsters
Score: 20 | Jan 25th

today i learned deadmaus is smarter than jewel

Posted in: Deadmau5 Slams 3LAU For DJing Trump Inauguration: "Everyone In This Business Will Remember That You Stood Behind Nazis And Convicted Felons"
#9 
samuraiswordfish
Score: 20 | Jan 25th

I feel like this lives up to literally every negative stereotype of corporate EDM I had in my head.

Posted in: Deadmau5 Slams 3LAU For DJing Trump Inauguration: "Everyone In This Business Will Remember That You Stood Behind Nazis And Convicted Felons"
#8 
generic orange soda
Score: 22 | Jan 25th

13 year old girls can be so mean :(

Posted in: Dora Jar Reacts To Gracie Abrams Fans Petitioning To Have Her Replaced As Tour Opener
#7 
dansolo
Score: 22 | Jan 24th

I don't believe she said anything about the morality of artists working for or with Spotify. Just that its effects have been bad, which is objectively true.

Posted in: Björk: "Spotify Is Probably The Worst Thing That Has Happened To Musicians"
#6 
Callie Petch
Score: 30 | Jan 25th

Far, far, far too many people this past week have shown an alarming willingness to immediately roll over and placate open Nazis/people who are fine with having Nazis hanging around.

Posted in: Jewel Addresses Backlash To Her Appearance At Donald Trump Inauguration Event
#5 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 36 | Jan 24th

I'd put money on Ms. Kilcher being really into the kind of woo-woo shit that RFKJ shills, but not really wanting to admit it.

Posted in: Jewel Addresses Backlash To Her Appearance At Donald Trump Inauguration Event
#4 
jorgeandthekraken
Score: 38 | Jan 24th

Nothing shows support for the LGBTQIA+ community more than working with the administration that ran partially on the platform that a segment of said community is subhuman.

Posted in: Jewel Addresses Backlash To Her Appearance At Donald Trump Inauguration Event
#3 
Chronic Limerence
Score: 40 | Jan 25th

Dont like Dora Jar? Why not get Win Dowpane?

Posted in: Dora Jar Reacts To Gracie Abrams Fans Petitioning To Have Her Replaced As Tour Opener
#2 
thepiratepenguin
Score: 48 | Jan 25th

I agree, those fans deserve something like Chat Pile opening those shows.

Posted in: Dora Jar Reacts To Gracie Abrams Fans Petitioning To Have Her Replaced As Tour Opener
#1 
Callie Petch
Score: 63 | Jan 25th

Imagine complaining about the quality of the opener at a Gracie Abrams show.

Posted in: Dora Jar Reacts To Gracie Abrams Fans Petitioning To Have Her Replaced As Tour Opener

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

pinson
Jan 28th

Hi Lilin,

I was the drummer on that record. Some people probably agree with you that the drums sound perfunctory, some probably do not. I don't know. All I can say is that I was trying my best to make the most meaningful music I could with my friends. At that time I was definitely not nearly as good at making music as the people around me. Maybe that comes across in the music, maybe not. I hope that helps you come to terms with the drumming on that record. It helps me.

-Pinson

Posted in: Natalie Prass Turns 10

