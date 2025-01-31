Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Lana Del Rey is not nominated for any Grammys this weekend, but this was good advice from u/couriier6...
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|pinson
|Jan 28th
Hi Lilin,
I was the drummer on that record. Some people probably agree with you that the drums sound perfunctory, some probably do not. I don't know. All I can say is that I was trying my best to make the most meaningful music I could with my friends. At that time I was definitely not nearly as good at making music as the people around me. Maybe that comes across in the music, maybe not. I hope that helps you come to terms with the drumming on that record. It helps me.
-Pinson
today i learned deadmaus is smarter than jewel
I feel like this lives up to literally every negative stereotype of corporate EDM I had in my head.
13 year old girls can be so mean :(
I don't believe she said anything about the morality of artists working for or with Spotify. Just that its effects have been bad, which is objectively true.
Far, far, far too many people this past week have shown an alarming willingness to immediately roll over and placate open Nazis/people who are fine with having Nazis hanging around.
I'd put money on Ms. Kilcher being really into the kind of woo-woo shit that RFKJ shills, but not really wanting to admit it.
Nothing shows support for the LGBTQIA+ community more than working with the administration that ran partially on the platform that a segment of said community is subhuman.
Dont like Dora Jar? Why not get Win Dowpane?
I agree, those fans deserve something like Chat Pile opening those shows.
Imagine complaining about the quality of the opener at a Gracie Abrams show.