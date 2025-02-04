Tim Kinsella Auctioning Off Test Pressings From Cap’n Jazz, Joan Of Arc, & More

Earlier in January, Polyvinyl announced at 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of Cap'n Jazz's only album: Burritos, Inspiration Point, Fork Balloon Sports, Cards In The Spokes, Automatic Biographies, Kites, Kung Fu, Trophies, Banana Peels We've Slipped On, And Egg Shells We've Tippy Toed Over (aka Shmap'n Shmazz). Now, band leader/math-rock auteur Tim Kinsella, also known for his work in Joan Of Arc, Owls, and Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, is launching an auction on eBay containing test pressings and "one-of-a-kind ephemera."

In Kinsella's own words: "I'm auctioning all the test pressings I have. It's most of the albums I've ever made, including the original pressing of the cap'n jazz LP on Man w/ Gun Records & the old 7"s & even a cap'n jazz / supporting actress split 7" that never came out, so the 3 test pressings of this version of 'Olerud' are the only copies that exist. & I'm auctioning off the painting that is the cover the of the cap'n jazz LP -- the red wagon. I'm 50 yrs old & I need the money more than I need the memorabilia."

Head over to the auction here.