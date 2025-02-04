Mei Semones – “Dumb Feeling”

Mei Semones is a Japanese-American New Yorker who released her jazz-meets-indie pop EP Kabutomushi last year via Bayonet (the label belonging to Beach Fossils' Dustin Payseur). Today, Semones is announcing her debut studio album, Animaru, coming in May. We also get to hear its lead single, "Dumb Feeling," which comes with a music video.
Created last summer at Ashlawn Recording Company in Connecticut, Animaru worked with studio operator Charles Dahlke on the album. Here's what she had to say about "Dumb Feeling" and its video: "'The Dumb Feeling' music video is a depiction of a day in my life in the city -- running around the city, rehearsing with my band, taking the train back and forth between Manhattan and Brooklyn. I wanted the video to represent what the song means to me -- my love, gratitude, and contentment with the city, my friends here, the music we make, and the charming chaos here, like the screeching trains and the rats and pigeons."
Listen and watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Dumb Feeling"
02 "Dangomushi"
03 "T ora Moyo"
04 "I can do what I want"
05 "Animaru"
06 "Donguri"
07 "Norwegian Shag"
08 "Rat with Wings"
08 "Zarigani"
09 "Sasayaku Sakebu"
TOUR DATES:
02/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony #
02/08 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live #
02/09 - Toronto, ON @ History #
02/11 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #
02/12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater #
02/14 - St Louis, MO @ The Factory #
02/15 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Theater #
02/16 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #
02/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound #
02/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
02/21 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
02/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #
02/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union #
03/25 - Dublin, IR @ Button Factory ~
03/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke's ~
03/27 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~
03/28 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 ~
03/29 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom ~
04/03 - Amsterdam, NL @ T olhuistuin ~
04/04 - Antwerp, BL @ Trix ~
04/05 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain ~
05/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
05/30 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
05/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
06/02 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
06/03 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
06/04 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
06/06 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
06/07 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/08 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/09 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
06/11 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
06/12 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
06/13 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
06/14 - Boston, MA @ Red Room Cafe 939
# supporting Hippo Campus
~ supporting Panchiko
Animaru arrives 5/2 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.