Mei Semones – “Dumb Feeling”

Mei Semones is a Japanese-American New Yorker who released her jazz-meets-indie pop EP Kabutomushi last year via Bayonet (the label belonging to Beach Fossils' Dustin Payseur). Today, Semones is announcing her debut studio album, Animaru, coming in May. We also get to hear its lead single, "Dumb Feeling," which comes with a music video.

Created last summer at Ashlawn Recording Company in Connecticut, Animaru worked with studio operator Charles Dahlke on the album. Here's what she had to say about "Dumb Feeling" and its video: "'The Dumb Feeling' music video is a depiction of a day in my life in the city -- running around the city, rehearsing with my band, taking the train back and forth between Manhattan and Brooklyn. I wanted the video to represent what the song means to me -- my love, gratitude, and contentment with the city, my friends here, the music we make, and the charming chaos here, like the screeching trains and the rats and pigeons."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Dumb Feeling"

02 "Dangomushi"

03 "T ora Moyo"

04 "I can do what I want"

05 "Animaru"

06 "Donguri"

07 "Norwegian Shag"

08 "Rat with Wings"

08 "Zarigani"

09 "Sasayaku Sakebu"

TOUR DATES:

02/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony #

02/08 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live #

02/09 - Toronto, ON @ History #

02/11 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #

02/12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater #

02/14 - St Louis, MO @ The Factory #

02/15 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Theater #

02/16 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

02/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound #

02/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

02/21 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

02/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

02/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union #

03/25 - Dublin, IR @ Button Factory ~

03/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke's ~

03/27 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~

03/28 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 ~

03/29 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom ~

04/03 - Amsterdam, NL @ T olhuistuin ~

04/04 - Antwerp, BL @ Trix ~

04/05 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain ~

05/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

05/30 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

05/31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

06/02 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

06/03 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

06/04 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/06 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/07 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/08 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/09 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

06/11 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

06/12 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

06/13 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/14 - Boston, MA @ Red Room Cafe 939

# supporting Hippo Campus

~ supporting Panchiko

Animaru arrives 5/2 via Bayonet Records. Pre-order it here.