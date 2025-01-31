Skip to Content
Larry June, 2 Chainz, & The Alchemist – “I Been”

2:36 PM EST on January 31, 2025

Last week, Larry June, 2 Chainz, and floppy disks fan the Alchemist released the collaborative track "Bad Choices," and it sounded like there could be more music where that came from. Now, the rap trio have indeed announced a full-length project coming as soon as week. Titled Life Is Beautiful, the joint venture will be out a week from today and features another single you can hear right now called "I Been." There's also a video. Watch and listen to the laid-back "I Been" below, where you can also check out "Bad Choices."

Life Is Beautiful is out 2/7 via EMPIRE.

