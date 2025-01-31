hey, nothing – “33°”

Atlanta-based emo-folk duo hey, nothing have been spilling the singles lately; earlier this month the "tweemo Big Thief" released "Barn Nursery" and "Sick Dogs." Today, Tyler Mabry and Harlow Phillips have another offering called "33°." It's a spare and slow-building number that eventually layers echoing horns on top of a howling chorus.

"'33°' is the tragic tale of a young boy who, emotionally plagued by modern society, embarks on a reckless journey to the center of a rapidly melting lake," the band says. "His behavior, driven by his parent’s recent divorce and their lack of ability to properly communicate, leads to the demise of him and his older brother, Tommy. The story is a dive into the turbulent minds of young people as they face contemporary traumas from the perspectives of parents, siblings, and themselves and how each of those perspectives interact with each other."

Listen to "33°" via Spotify or Apple Music below.