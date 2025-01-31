Free Range – “Hardly”

Free Range, the country/indie-folk project of Chicago singer-songwriter Sofia Jensen, has announced their sophomore studio album, following 2023's Practice. Lost & Found will be out March 28 and features the lead single "Hardly," which is out now with a video.

Demoed in Silsbee, Texas, Lost & Found features an assist from producer Tommy Read and his sister Hannah Read (Lomelda), plus Eric Adams from Acre Memos, who helped Jensen select a 13-song track list out of 50 songs. Jensen later recorded the album with bassist Bailey Minzenberger, drummer Jack Henry, and new member Andy Krull on pedal steel.

"I have a pretty easy time being honest lyrically and in music, and it feels like such an avenue for me to just express,” Jensen says. "But in my daily life, I'm a pretty private person and have a hard time telling people exactly how I feel... Being truly vulnerable with other people is a lot harder than you think."

Listen to and watch "Hardly" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tilt"

02 "Lost & Found"

03 "Chase"

04 "Service Light"

05 "Big Star"

06 "Hardly"

07 "Concept"

08 "Faith"

09 "Clean"

10 "Storm"

11 "Conditions"

12 "Ringing"

13 "Tilt (Reprise)"

TOUR DATES:

03/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %

03/22 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

03/23 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings %

03/24 - Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %

03/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom %

03/27 - Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory %

03/28 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater %

03/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

% w/ Horsegirl

Lost & Found is out 3/28 via Mick Music. Pre-order it here.