Free Range – “Hardly”

4:01 PM EST on January 31, 2025

Free Range, the country/indie-folk project of Chicago singer-songwriter Sofia Jensen, has announced their sophomore studio album, following 2023's Practice. Lost & Found will be out March 28 and features the lead single "Hardly," which is out now with a video.

Demoed in Silsbee, Texas, Lost & Found features an assist from producer Tommy Read and his sister Hannah Read (Lomelda), plus Eric Adams from Acre Memos, who helped Jensen select a 13-song track list out of 50 songs. Jensen later recorded the album with bassist Bailey Minzenberger, drummer Jack Henry, and new member Andy Krull on pedal steel.

"I have a pretty easy time being honest lyrically and in music, and it feels like such an avenue for me to just express,” Jensen says. "But in my daily life, I'm a pretty private person and have a hard time telling people exactly how I feel... Being truly vulnerable with other people is a lot harder than you think."

Listen to and watch "Hardly" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Tilt"
02 "Lost & Found"
03 "Chase"
04 "Service Light"
05 "Big Star"
06 "Hardly"
07 "Concept"
08 "Faith"
09 "Clean"
10 "Storm"
11 "Conditions"
12 "Ringing"
13 "Tilt (Reprise)"

TOUR DATES:
03/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %
03/22 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %
03/23 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings %
03/24 - Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %
03/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom %
03/27 - Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory %
03/28 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater %
03/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %
% w/ Horsegirl

Lost & Found is out 3/28 via Mick Music. Pre-order it here.

Alexa Viscius

