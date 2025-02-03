Chappell Roan Gives A Triumphant Performance Of “Pink Pony Club” At The Grammys: Watch

Last year, Chappell Roan made her televised awards show debut with an extravagant performance at the VMAs. At the Grammys tonight, the rising pop star upped the ante by bringing the massive The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess anthem "Pink Pony Club" to the stage.

The 26-year-old began the performance sitting on a giant statue of a pony, donning her signature glittery pink cowboy hat. As usual, she delivered a theatrical, fun performance with over-the-top discography and outfits. When she called for the audience of musicians and industry people to sing back to her, they actually did, which probably only Chappell Roan could do.

She has six nominations: Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Album Of The Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. So far she's lost Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album to Sabrina Carpenter, but she has a bunch of more chances.

On Instagram earlier this week, Roan shared an emotional post about the performance:

Hey girls I just woke up. Good morning booboos. It’s Grammy week. I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year. I hope you can understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing. I’ve been crying tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free. Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed your ass up to shows and festivals. Because yall are rockstars I feel like a rockstars :) Damn I am cheesy lowkey. Whatever anyway; I love the performance we’re preparing for you all . And girl no matter what, just know when I’m up on stage, all I’m really feeling in my heart is love to the queer community especially those in places where it is unsafe to be yourself. I see you <3 tootles xox

Watch her performance of "Pink Pony Club" below.

| Chappell Roan’s full performance of "Pink Pony Club" tonight! pic.twitter.com/BlEqFgBzC5 — CRN (@ChappellRoanNow) February 3, 2025



Just ahead of the show, Roan took some time on the red carpet to talk about the state of transgender rights in the US:

Chappell Roan speaking about Trans Rights on the #GRAMMYs red carpet: "It's brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything" pic.twitter.com/4k6elyhKne — Chappell Roan Philippines (@chappellroanPH) February 2, 2025