Doechii Wins First Grammy Award

Doechii, the uber-charismatic rapper who made some of our favorite music of 2024, became a first-time Grammy nominee this year with nods in four categories. Now, she's a first-time Grammy winner, taking home the trophy for Best Rap Album for her great project Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii charmingly and tearfully accepted the award, nothing that the only women who'd ever won Best Rap Album before her were Lauryn Hill and tonight's presenter Cardi B. Alligator Bites Never Heal was up for Best Rap Album against records by Common & Pete Rock, Eminem, Future & Metro Boomin, and J. Cole. Doechii is also nominated for Best New Artist along with Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Khruangbin, Raye, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims. Her "Nissan Altima" got a nod for Best Rap Performance, and Kaytranada's remix of the JT-featuring "Alter Ego" got a Best Remixed Recording nomination. Congratulations, Doechii!

A little bit later in the show, Doechii took to the stage again for a truly epic medley of her songs "Catfish" and "Denial Is A River." Watch that below.