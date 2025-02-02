Kendrick Lamar Wins Multiple Grammys For “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping Drake diss "Not Like Us" was arguably the defining song of 2024, and now it's a multiple Grammy winner for 2025. The track won Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video at the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, where the song's producer, Mustard, was on hand to accept those three awards. On the main telecast, "Not Like Us" won both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year, two of the Big Four categories. Ultimately Kendrick won in every category in which he was nominated. With its five wins, “Not Like Us" has many Grammys as Drake has overall (out of 55 nominations).

Kendrick was nominated for seven awards this year, even though his album GNX came out after the eligibility window closed, and "Not Like Us" accounted for a whopping five of those nods. "Like That," Kendrick's collab with Future and Metro Boomin, was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, categories in which "Not Like Us" prevailed.

The wins for "Not Like Us" bring Kendrick up to 22 all-time Grammy wins. Mustard previously won a Best R&B Song Grammy for his work on Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up." He was also up for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical this year.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's acceptance speeches below.

the whole crowd singing “a minor.” oh, drake, you should feel embarrassed.? pic.twitter.com/W3PJES1MxX — jay.☆ (@reese4mvp) February 3, 2025