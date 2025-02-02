Tame Impala Wins First Grammy Award

Justice's collab "Neverender" just won Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the Grammys. It's the first ever Grammy win for Kevin Parker. He was previously nominated four times, dating all the way back to a Best Alternative Music Album nod for Lonerism in 2014.

This is Justice's third win. They previously won Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for their remix of MGMT's "Electric Feel" in 2009 and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Woman Worldwide in 2019. Their album Hyperdrama is up for Best Dance/Electronic Album this year.