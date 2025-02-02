Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Tame Impala Wins First Grammy Award

4:07 PM EST on February 2, 2025

Justice's collab "Neverender" just won Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the Grammys. It's the first ever Grammy win for Kevin Parker. He was previously nominated four times, dating all the way back to a Best Alternative Music Album nod for Lonerism in 2014.

This is Justice's third win. They previously won Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for their remix of MGMT's "Electric Feel" in 2009 and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Woman Worldwide in 2019. Their album Hyperdrama is up for Best Dance/Electronic Album this year.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025
News

Robyn Is Playing Brooklyn On New Year’s Eve

November 21, 2025
News

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Says He No Longer Speaks To Bandmate Nick Valensi

November 21, 2025
News

Talib Kweli Addresses Frustrating Incidents On Black Star’s European Tour

November 21, 2025