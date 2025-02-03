Lady Gaga Premieres New Song “Abracadabra” During Grammys

Lady Gaga's Mayhem rollout is continuing full speed ahead on Grammy night. After releasing the throwback Bruno Mars duet "Die With A Smile" (our nation's reigning #1 song) last summer and the aggro synth-pop track "Disease" last fall, she debuted the upcoming album's third single "Abracadabra" in grandiose fashion tonight, premiering its video during the Grammys.

Gaga and Mars performed a tribute to the city of Los Angeles during tonight's Grammys ceremony in light of the recent LA wildfires, doing a stripped-down duet of the Mamas And The Papas' "California Dreamin'." She also closed out Thursday night's FireAid extravaganza by debuting "All I Need Is Time," a song inspired by the LA wildfires. She'll continue her tour of monocultural events on Valentine's Day with an appearance at the SNL 50th anniversary concert.

Below, watch the new video (directed by Gaga, Parris Goebel, and Bethany Vargas) and her performance with Mars.

lady gaga and bruno mars performing ‘california dreamin’’ at the #grammyspic.twitter.com/aexlpVXWGq — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 3, 2025

UPDATE: "Die With A Smile" won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “Trans people are not invisible," Gaga said in her acceptance speech. "Trans people deserve love.”

“trans people are not invisible” - lady gaga during her acceptance speech tonight at the grammys. we love you lady gaga ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7YnPN9Kmtq — o (@BumpDrunk) February 3, 2025

Mayhem is out 3/7 on Interscope.