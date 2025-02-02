Jimmy Carter Posthumously Becomes Oldest Grammy Winner Of All Time

Just a few months before Jimmy Carter died at 100 at the end of last year, an audiobook was published in celebration of his legacy titled Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration. That project has just won the Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording, posthumously making him the oldest Grammy winner in history. His grandson Jason Carter accepted the award in his honor.

Though the category -- aka Best Spoken Word Recording -- has changed names a lot over the years, this marks Carter's fourth time winning the Grammy for it. Previously, the oldest-ever Grammy winner was Pinetop Perkins, who was 97 when he won Best Traditional Blues Album in 2011. The former president was 100 years old when the nominations were announced, also making him the oldest nominee ever. He was nominated alongside Barbra Streisand's My Name Is Barbra, Dolly Parton's Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones, George Clinton's …And Your Ass Will Follow, and All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words.

Follow along with all the 2025 Grammy winners here.