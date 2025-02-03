Kendrick Lamar Wins Five Grammys For “Not Like Us” Including Record And Song Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar just won two of the biggest Grammy Awards of the night. "Not Like Us," which already won three awards this afternoon, has been named Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. With its five wins, “Not Like Us" has as many Grammys as Drake has overall (out of 55 nominations). Kendrick’s career tally is now 22 wins.

The crowd was loving it, too; you could hear them all rapping along to the "A minooooorrrrr" part while Kendrick walked up to the stage to accept Record Of The Year. Unlike the Weeknd, don't expect Drake to return to the Grammys anytime soon.

During the acceptance speech for Song Of The Year, Kendrick shouted out his fellow Black Hippy members Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul.

Record Of The Year goes to the year's best track, honoring the finished product. It's awarded to artists, producers, and recording and mastering engineers. Song Of The Year is a songwriting award, presented to songwriters.

Other Record Of The Year nominees included the Beatles' "Now And Then," Beyoncé's "Texas Hold Em," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," Charli XCX's "360," Billie Eilish's "Birds Of A Feather," Chappell Roan's “Good Luck, Babe!," and Taylor Swift and Post Malone's “Fortnight."

Other Song Of The Year candidates were Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Billie Eilish's "Birds Of A Feather," Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile," Taylor Swift and Post Malone's "Fortnight," Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!," Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," and Beyoncé's "Texas Hold Em."

Kendrick Lamar won in every category in which he was nominated. Watch his acceptance speeches below.

the whole crowd singing “a minor.” oh, drake, you should feel embarrassed.? pic.twitter.com/W3PJES1MxX — jay.☆ (@reese4mvp) February 3, 2025