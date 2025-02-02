Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Sheila E. Wins Her First Grammy 40 Years After First Nomination

6:43 PM EST on February 2, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Sheila E.
accepts award for Best Global Music Performance for “Bemba Colorá” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheila E. is a Grammy winner for the first time. The legendary singer, drummer, Escovedo family member, and Prince collaborator claimed her first Grammy Award in the Best Global Music Performance category for "Bemba Colorá," her collaboration with Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar. It was her first win in six nominations spanning four decades.

"The very first time I was nominated was 40 years ago today. 1985," Sheila said while accepting the award. "Just know that it's never too late to keep doing and dreaming." She went on to pointedly mention that this style of music does not happen without people from many different cultures coming together.

We're tracking all of this year's Grammy winners here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025
News

Robyn Is Playing Brooklyn On New Year’s Eve

November 21, 2025
News

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Says He No Longer Speaks To Bandmate Nick Valensi

November 21, 2025
News

Talib Kweli Addresses Frustrating Incidents On Black Star’s European Tour

November 21, 2025