Sheila E. Wins Her First Grammy 40 Years After First Nomination

Sheila E. is a Grammy winner for the first time. The legendary singer, drummer, Escovedo family member, and Prince collaborator claimed her first Grammy Award in the Best Global Music Performance category for "Bemba Colorá," her collaboration with Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar. It was her first win in six nominations spanning four decades.

"The very first time I was nominated was 40 years ago today. 1985," Sheila said while accepting the award. "Just know that it's never too late to keep doing and dreaming." She went on to pointedly mention that this style of music does not happen without people from many different cultures coming together.

