Billie Eilish & Finneas Perform “Birds Of A Feather” At The Grammys: Watch

Billie Eilish is up for seven Grammys tonight. The Hit Me Hard And Soft highlight “Birds Of A Feather” is nominated for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance (it lost the latter to "Espresso," but there's still hope for the other categories). The LA pop star brought that track to the awards show, turning it into a tribute for her hometown.

With Finneas on guitar, the 23-year-old sang “Birds Of A Feather” — which was Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2024 — in front of a sprawling backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains and Eaton Canyon in Altadena. She finished the performance by declaring her love for LA. Her other nominations include Album Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. She lost Best Dance Pop Recording to Charli XCX.

Watch her and Finneas' performance of “Birds Of A Feather” below.