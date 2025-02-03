Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Billie Eilish & Finneas Perform “Birds Of A Feather” At The Grammys: Watch

8:36 PM EST on February 2, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billie Eilish is up for seven Grammys tonight. The Hit Me Hard And Soft highlight “Birds Of A Feather” is nominated for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance (it lost the latter to "Espresso," but there's still hope for the other categories). The LA pop star brought that track to the awards show, turning it into a tribute for her hometown.

With Finneas on guitar, the 23-year-old sang “Birds Of A Feather” — which was Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2024 — in front of a sprawling backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains and Eaton Canyon in Altadena. She finished the performance by declaring her love for LA. Her other nominations include Album Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. She lost Best Dance Pop Recording to Charli XCX.

Watch her and Finneas' performance of “Birds Of A Feather” below.

billie eilish performing ‘birds of a feather’ #grammys pic.twitter.com/A3EThDlhvt

— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 3, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025
News

Robyn Is Playing Brooklyn On New Year’s Eve

November 21, 2025
News

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Says He No Longer Speaks To Bandmate Nick Valensi

November 21, 2025
News

Talib Kweli Addresses Frustrating Incidents On Black Star’s European Tour

November 21, 2025