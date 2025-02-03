Skip to Content
Beyoncé Finally Wins Album Of The Year Grammy For Cowboy Carter

11:54 PM EST on February 2, 2025

Beyonce Album Of The Year
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Congratulations to Beyoncé, whose Cowboy Carter has been crowned Album Of The Year at the 2025 Grammys. It's a long overdue honor for the pop legend, who's historically been overlooked in the category. Cowboy Carter won over André 3000's New Blue Sun, Sabrina Carpenter's Short N’ Sweet, Charli XCX's Brat, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 4, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft, Chappell Roan's The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department.

Beyoncé is the fourth Black woman to win Album Of The Year, the last being Lauryn Hill in 1999. Earlier in the night she became the first Black artist to win Best Country Album. While her AOTY acceptance speech was quite tame, her husband Jay-Z had some sharp criticism of the Academy at last year's ceremony: "Once exclusion was no longer an option, the inclusion of Black music has been curated, at least historically, very carefully, to absorb that music while minimizing Black people," he said. "I don't want to embarrass [Beyoncé], but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work."

In her speech, Beyoncé praised Los Angeles' firefighters (some of whom presented this year's Album Of The Year category) and she dedicated her award to pioneering Black country singer Linda Martell.

Taylor Swift and Jay Z just toasted their drinks after Beyoncé's speech for Album of the Year pic.twitter.com/oCH2ezMqv9

— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025

This weekend Beyoncé confirmed the Cowboy Carter Tour is happening, but dates have not yet been revealed.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025 pic.twitter.com/RGyNeRyzRq

— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) February 2, 2025

