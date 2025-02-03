The Weeknd Ends Grammys Boycott With Surprise Performance Featuring Playboi Carti

The Weeknd famously boycotted the Grammys after his blockbuster After Hours received zero nominations, a surprising snub that saw him accuse the Recording Academy of corruption. As of tonight, the boycott is lifted.
Abel Tesfaye took the stage at Crypto.com Arena to sing two songs from his freshly released Hurry Up Tomorrow album, "Cry For Me" and "Timeless." Playboi Carti, who will open for the Weeknd's upcoming tour, showed up to do his verse on the latter song.
The performance was preceded by a speech in which Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. acknowledged Tesfaye's criticisms and pointed to his return as evidence that (a) the Recording Academy can learn and grow and (b) music can bring us together, man. Watch clips of both songs below.
Here is part of Mason's speech, as provided by a rep for the Weeknd:
Criticism is OK. I heard him, and I felt his conviction. What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers, and one that reflects the entire music community, for now, and for future generations. So over the past few years, we’ve listened. We've acted. And, we‘ve changed. We’ve launched initiatives like the Black Music Collective, Women in the Mix, Academy Proud, and others. We have completely re-made our membership, adding more than 3,000 women voting members. The Grammy electorate is now younger, nearly 40% people of color, and 66% of our members are new since we started our transformation. This year, the 13,000 voting members of the Academy, nominated their peers and voted for the winners that you’re seeing on this stage tonight. It’s a system rooted in fairness, integrity, and the principle that every voice in our community matters. Now, charting a new course is never easy, there is still work to be done… but I firmly believe we’re on the right path. As we've seen tonight, music is a powerful force for good in the world. It heals us... it unites us. And we need that in this city right now. With that in mind, on a truly special night, what better way to bring us together, than this next artist. Someone who has seen the work this Academy has put in. I am so honored to leave you with a sentence, that I wasn’t sure, would ever be said on the Grammy stage again: My friends, my fellow music makers, please join me in welcoming back, none other than, 4 time Grammy winning artist, and global superstar, the Weeknd.