The Weeknd Ends Grammys Boycott With Surprise Performance Featuring Playboi Carti

The Weeknd famously boycotted the Grammys after his blockbuster After Hours received zero nominations, a surprising snub that saw him accuse the Recording Academy of corruption. As of tonight, the boycott is lifted.

Abel Tesfaye took the stage at Crypto.com Arena to sing two songs from his freshly released Hurry Up Tomorrow album, "Cry For Me" and "Timeless." Playboi Carti, who will open for the Weeknd's upcoming tour, showed up to do his verse on the latter song.

The performance was preceded by a speech in which Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. acknowledged Tesfaye's criticisms and pointed to his return as evidence that (a) the Recording Academy can learn and grow and (b) music can bring us together, man. Watch clips of both songs below.

https://twitter.com/nfr_podcast/status/1886249338948714873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Here is part of Mason's speech, as provided by a rep for the Weeknd: