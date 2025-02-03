Skip to Content
Grammys 2025: Charli XCX Brings The Party With “Von dutch” And “Guess” Performance

11:45 PM EST on February 2, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Charli XCX (C) performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As of tonight, Charli XCX is finally a Grammy winner. Her revolutionary album Brat won Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package, while early single "Von dutch" won for Best Dance Pop Recording. During the show's final stretch -- Brat is music for the club, after all -- Charli took the stage to perform "Von dutch" and "Guess."

Charli began the performance off-stage, joined by a crew of It Girls from her "360" video as they all strutted towards the audience. Then, the music went into "Guess," and the stage flooded with more It Girls, the song's producer the Dare, and lots and lots of underwear. (Sadly, Eilish stayed in the audience for some reason.) Charli signed off the performance by wishing Julia Fox a happy birthday.

Charli was also nominated this year for Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year. Watch her "Von dutch" and "Guess" performance below.

https://twitter.com/xcxshake/status/1886276685147799921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Read More:

