News

Grammys 2025: Janelle Monáe Pays Tribute To Quincy Jones With Moonwalking Michael Jackson Cover

10:51 PM EST on February 2, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Janelle Monáe performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy Awards are mostly about honoring new music, but the Recording Academy also likes to put some focus on the hitmakers of yesteryear. Tonight's show included a star-studded tribute to Quincy Jones, the legendary pop producer who died last November at 91. Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, Lainey Wilson, Jacob Collier, and Cynthia Erivo all performed, as did Janelle Monáe who honored Jones' work on Michael Jackson's 1979 hit "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough."

Monáe wore an era-appropriate tuxedo and loafers for the performance, complete with a very clean moonwalk. Near the end of the song, she tore off the jacket to reveal a tank top reading "I <3 QJ." Watch it below.

Read More:

