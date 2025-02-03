Beyoncé Announces Cowboy Carter Tour Dates

It finally happened. After four previous nominations and a whole lot of hand-wringing, Beyoncé finally won the Grammy for Album Of The Year, taking home the big award that has eluded her for a very long time. After losing the big trophy to people like Beck, Adele, and Harry Styles, Beyoncé has officially been recognized for her country-adjacent experiment Cowboy Carter, though you could easily argue that it's more of a lifetime achievement award and a make-good than a recognition for this one particular album. Now, she's ready to announce her plan to take Cowboy Carter on tour.

Beyoncé has performed her Cowboy Carter material live exactly once -- in her Houston hometown, at halftime of the Netflix-livecast Christmas NFL game between the Texans and the Ravens. Millions of people saw that halftime show, and it ended with a teaser for another Beyoncé announcement. But the teased date came and went, as Beyoncé delayed the big news because of the LA wildfires. Pretty much everyone assumed that the big announcement was a stadium tour, and now that speculation has been confirmed. Beyoncé will head out on her Cowboy Carter tour this spring and summer.

Unlike Beyoncé's most recent Renaissance tour, the Cowboy Carter trek won't take her all over the world. Instead, she'll play multiple-night stands in stadiums in just eight cities. She'll hit London and Paris, but all the other tour stops will be in the US. While most stadium tours kick off in slightly smaller markets, this one is starting in Los Angeles. Beyoncé's company Parkwood Entertainment is producing and directing the stage show, and Live Nation is promoting it. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

5/01 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

5/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

5/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

5/15 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

5/22 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

5/24 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

5/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

5/28 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

6/05 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/07 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/10 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/12 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/19 - Paris, France @ Stade de France

6/21 - Paris, France @ Stade de France

6/28 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

6/29 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

7/04 - Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

7/07 - Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

7/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

7/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

The BeyHive presale for those tickets starts 2/11 at 12PM local time, and it runs through 11AM the next day. For more information, go to Beyoncé's website. You can also sign up for the Artist Presale from now to 2/6 at 8AM eastern -- that's here for the US and UK and here for Paris. That one starts 2/13 at 12PM local time. There are various other presales through Citi and Verizon and things like that. Good luck out there.