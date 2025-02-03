Unrest’s Perfect Teeth Getting 30th Anniversary Edition With Bonus Tracks & Rarities

A little while ago, I stumbled across Perfect Teeth, the final studio album by a band called Unrest. Unrest are the type of band that, unless you were also a fixture of the DC indie rock scene in the early '90s, you kind of have to stumble upon to discover them. But maybe that won't be the case anymore: Perfect Teeth is getting an extended double-LP reissue next month, complete with rarities, demos, and other previously unreleased-material.

The first iteration of Unrest formed in 1983 as an instrumental improv band. Though it was their jangly, yet sleek indie pop that garnered them a cult following, they always had a bit of an eclectic streak. By 1993, their classic lineup of Mark Robinson, Phil Krauth, and former Velocity Girl member Bridget Cross had solidified, and they released Perfect Teeth, arguably their most beloved album. They broke up shortly thereafter, with only a couple of brief reunions in the past two decades.

Extra Teeth, the aptly-titled bonus disc in the reissue, features 11 rarities, including one that initially appeared on a 1993 split with Stereolab. Below, revisit album highlight "Make Out Club" and see the full Perfect Teeth (30th Anniversary Edition) tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Angel I’ll Walk You Home"

02 "Cath Carroll"

03 "So Sick"

04 "Light Command"

05 "Food And Drink Synthesizer"

06 "Soon It Is Going to Rain"

07 "Make Out Club"

08 "Breather X.O.X.O."

09 "West Coast Love Affair"

10 "Six Layer Cake"

11 "Stylized Ampersand"

Extra Teeth [Disc 2]

12 "Vibe Out!"

13 "So So Sick"

14 "Goodbye"

15 "Where Are All Those Puerto Rican Boys?"

16 "Capezio Bowler"

17 "Hey Hey Halifax"

18 "Folklore"

19 "Plastic Film"

20 "Isabel"

21 "Teenage Suicide"

22 "Love To Know"

23 "Nation Writer"

Perfect Teeth (30th Anniversary Edition) is out 3/28 via 4AD.