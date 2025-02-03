St. Vincent Reveals She’s Married With A Child After Big Grammy Wins

St. Vincent mastermind Annie Clark doesn't typically put too much of her business out in public, but she made a big announcement while accepting a Grammy last night: She's married, and she's got a daughter.

This announcement comes during a big week for St. Vincent. Last Thursday, she once again performed with the surviving members of Nirvana during a surprise set at the FireAid benefit. St. Vincent also performed on last night's Grammys telecast, joining Dawes and and all-star band for the show's opener, a cover of Randy Newman's "I Love LA." On the pre-televised portion of the Grammys, St. Vincent won three awards and dominated the Alternative category. She took home Best Rock Song for "Broken Man," Best Alternative Performance for "Flea," and Best Alternative Album for All Born Screaming. It's probably fair to start talking about "Grammy darling St. Vincent" as this point.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, St. Vincent did something unexpected while accepting the Best Rock Song award: She thanked her "beautiful family -- my wife Leah and our beautiful daughter." She thanked them again during another acceptance later on. Talking to reporters after the win, St. Vincent said, "We’ve kept it under wraps," and she added that "the child is young." So she's a parent now! Welcome to the club, St. Vincent!

"Nobody makes art to win awards, but it was very humbling and nice to be recognized by my peers. Especially on this, the first record I self-produced," Clark wrote on Instagram after the Grammys. "And to be in such epic company with the other nominees. I am a genuine fan of every person I was nominated with."

"Ok back to bed," she signed off. "Mama is hungover."