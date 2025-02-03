Drake & PartyNextDoor Announce Collab Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Out On Valentine’s Day

After Kendrick Lamar had an entire arena shouting "a minorrrrrrr" in celebration of his Grammys sweep Sunday night -- collecting his trophies in a Canadian tuxedo -- I'll admit I was a little worried about Drake's wellbeing. But the Certified Lover Boy has announced a new project today called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collab album with his longtime creative pal PartyNextDoor that's unsurprisingly due out on Valentine's Day. So, he's either simply carrying on with business as usual, or making a cry for help.

Kendrick is good at a lot of things, but I can't say I've ever really considered his music sexy -- sorry, $exy. Drake, meanwhile, has made many a sexy tune in his day, many of them in collaboration with PartyNextDoor, the first artist Drake signed to his OVO Sound imprint way back in 2013. This conspicuously timed album announcement seems tailor-made for those who say they miss the old Drake, underscoring what sets him apart from Kendrick as an artist in the first place.

Drake announced $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with a clip of him in a private room at a club of some sort, accompanied by a few pretty women but interacting with none of them. Watch it below.