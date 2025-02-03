Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Drake & PartyNextDoor Announce Collab Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Out On Valentine’s Day

1:20 PM EST on February 3, 2025

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 2: Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

|Mark Blinch/Getty Images

After Kendrick Lamar had an entire arena shouting "a minorrrrrrr" in celebration of his Grammys sweep Sunday night -- collecting his trophies in a Canadian tuxedo -- I'll admit I was a little worried about Drake's wellbeing. But the Certified Lover Boy has announced a new project today called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collab album with his longtime creative pal PartyNextDoor that's unsurprisingly due out on Valentine's Day. So, he's either simply carrying on with business as usual, or making a cry for help.

Kendrick is good at a lot of things, but I can't say I've ever really considered his music sexy -- sorry, $exy. Drake, meanwhile, has made many a sexy tune in his day, many of them in collaboration with PartyNextDoor, the first artist Drake signed to his OVO Sound imprint way back in 2013. This conspicuously timed album announcement seems tailor-made for those who say they miss the old Drake, underscoring what sets him apart from Kendrick as an artist in the first place.

Drake announced $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with a clip of him in a private room at a club of some sort, accompanied by a few pretty women but interacting with none of them. Watch it below.

$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U FEBRUARY 14 @partynextdoor @Drake pic.twitter.com/EDlYl1nzbA

— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) February 3, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025
News

Robyn Is Playing Brooklyn On New Year’s Eve

November 21, 2025
News

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Says He No Longer Speaks To Bandmate Nick Valensi

November 21, 2025
News

Talib Kweli Addresses Frustrating Incidents On Black Star’s European Tour

November 21, 2025