Punchlove – “(sublimate)”

Last year, the majestic Brooklyn shoegaze crew Punchlove impressed us with their full-length debut Channels. Right now, the band is getting ready to tour Europe and the US, they've released their first new song since the album dropped. It's called "(sublimate)," and it fits a whole lot of drama into less than three minutes.

"(sublimate)" starts out tingly and heavy, and it gets bigger and heavier until it reaches a real raging-storm climax. On this track, Punchlove push their sound forward, getting more into industrial noises and electronic textures, and the drums kick hard. In a press release, band member Jillian Olesen says that the song came to her after after a period of self-isolation changed her perception: "I realized, and then I couldn't stop realizing. Ecliptic totality created a very stark before and after that felt a bit like suddenly noticing a portal in a room you've spent your whole life in that for better or worse, you now cannot unsee. This was my experience on the brink of that inflection point."

Olesen and Julian Foy directed the song's trippy glitch-nightmare video. Below, check out the clip and Punchlove's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

2/12 - Rome, Italy @ 30 Formiche

2/14 - Florence, Italy @ Ex Fila

2/15 - Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson Club

2/17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Les Rotundes

2/18 - Rouen, France @ Le 3 Pieces

2/19 - Paris, France @ Super Sonic

2/20 - London, UK @ Dalston Victoria

2/21 - Cardiff, UK @ The Paradise Garden

2/22 - Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

2/23 - Helmond, Netherlands @ Lokaal 42

2/24 - Kusel, Germany @ Kinnet SK

2/25 - Hamburg, Germany @ Ms Stubnitz

2/26 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Råhuset

2/27 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan & Hus 7

2/28 - Jonkoppin, Sweden @ The Hush Hush Club

3/01 - Oslo, Norway @ Goldie Oslo

3/03 - Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

3/04 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Centrum Reanimacji Kultury

4/18 - Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge *

4/19 - Houston, TX @ TBC *

4/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

4/22 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *

4/23 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

4/25 - Philly, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

* with Lucid Express