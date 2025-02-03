Skip to Content
Vines – “I am my home”

11:59 AM EST on February 3, 2025

A couple summers ago I was entranced by "I don't mind," Brooklyn composer Cassie Wieland's manipulated vocal suite under the name Vines. She's kept churning out new music since then, including a fresh four-minute track called "I am my way home" that dropped on Friday. Whereas "I don't mind" found Wieland transforming and layering her voice a la Imogen Heap or Bon Iver, on "I am my way home" she builds a similar tidal wave of emotion out of cello samples played by Helen Newby. There are some wordless vocals and synths in the mix too, and it all coheres into something you'd expect to encounter at a movie's emotional climax. It's gorgeous and devastating, and you can hear it below.

