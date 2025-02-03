Let’s See How This Next Round Of Black Keys Tour Dates Goes

Last spring, after announcing an ambitious arena tour in support of their crossover-minded album Ohio Players, the Black Keys scrapped the whole outing. Soon after, they parted ways with their manager, veteran industry power broker Irving Azoff, and announced that they'd reschedule the tour in more "intimate" venues."

Since then, they've taken more PR hits: They performed at an "America Loves Crypto" concert in their hometown of Akron, and Yola took singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach, her former producer and label head, for his "cookie-cutter bullshit." They've also been working on a new album, which they discussed in a new press release today.

"After the tour was canceled, the consensus was, 'Shit happens, and you just have to move through it,'" drummer Patrick Carney said in a statement. "We were already on a creative streak, and the best thing we could do, rather than sit at home, was just go back in the studio. Get back to work. So, that's how the record started." Auerbach added, "Writing and recording has always been therapy for us, from the very beginning. We communicate best that way. It has always been the thing that's brought us together, so I'm not surprised at all that we ended up back there so quickly after the last album." The new LP is expected later this year.

In the meantime, the Keys have announced a new round of dates. The No Rain No Flowers Tour will take them to amphitheaters across America this summer, followed by a run through Europe and the UK. There's a presale for Citi cardholders running from this Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. local time. Public onsale begins this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

It will be interesting to see how these dates sell. You can check out the band's new itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

03/27 – Lima, Peru @ Arena 1

03/29 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic Festival

04/02 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

04/05 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

05/23 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant - Grand Theater

05/25 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater

05/27 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/29 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

05/30 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

05/31 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/01 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

06/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

06/07 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

06/08 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/11 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

06/12 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/26 - Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox

06/29 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

07/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/02 - Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

07/04 - Marmande, France @ Garorock

07/05 - Herouville Saint Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival

07/06 - Nort Sur Erdre, France @ La Nuit De L'Erdre

07/08 - Leeds, England @ Millennium Square ^

07/09 - Manchester, England @ Castlefield Bowl ^

07/11 - London, England @ Alexandra Palace Park ^

07/12 - Bruges, Belgium @ Cactus Festival

07/13 - Bospop, Netherlands @ Bospop Festival

07/15 - Vicenza, Italy @ AMA Music Festival

07/16 - Rome, Italy @ Rock In Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle