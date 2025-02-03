AP Apologizes For Cutting Off Babyface Interview When Chappell Roan Appeared On Grammys Red Carpet

By some miracle, the Grammys were a fun time on Sunday (Feb. 2). There were great performances from stars like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Doechii, and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" united the Crypto.com Arena when winning five awards. However, there was a blunder when an Associated Press reporter on the red carpet interrupted Babyface to call for Chappell Roan. The reporter ended the interview abruptly, and although Babyface was understanding, the internet was not. The awkward moment immediately went viral on social media — especially after Khloé Kardashian made a tweet about it — and the news agency has issued an apology to the R&B icon.

"We are deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet," AP tweeted this morning. "We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream."

Before the show, the reporter, Krysta Fauria, apologized as the livestream was ending. "First I wanted to say that I'm really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier," she said. "Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets. But I'm a big Babyface fan, as are we all, and so I just wanted to say that I really apologize."

Plenty are going to bat for Babyface, including Dionne Warwick who quote-tweeted the clip of his interruption, writing, "13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?"

Babyface handled the interruption well during the interview, encouraging the two reporters to talk to Chappell Roan. Afterward, he shared a statement with TMZ: "It's all love. The best part of the night was reconnecting with old friends, meeting new artists, and feeling all the love in the room. That’s what I’ll remember. That’s what it’s really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music.”