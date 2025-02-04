Yasiin Bey & The Alchemist Announce Collab Album As FORENSICS

Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) and the Alchemist are teaming up for a collaborative album under the name FORENSICS. The two hip-hop legends have been teasing the project for a while, and today they announced the self-titled debut, which will be unveiled in an unconventional fashion this week.

On Friday (Feb. 7), FORENSICS will do a livestream performance of the record on Bandcamp at 3 p.m. It will cost $9.99 and be available for replay to viewers for 48 hours after the event. The full album is predicted to be available for download on Bandcamp towards the end of the first quarter of the year.

Here's how the press release describes the project:

FORENSICS™ is more than the name of an album, it’s descriptive of a new approach to delivering art, bringing together the experience of musical content with fashion, visual art, technology and community. The approach foments an intimate bond with the artists’ core audience, delivering an experience that resonates on multiple levels.

Find more information here.