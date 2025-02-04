Caroline Rose Shares New Album year of the slug: “I’m Leaking My Own Record”

Caroline Rose's year of the slug is out Friday, except it's out now, sort of. The singer-songwriter leaked the album on Bandcamp to their newsletter subscribers today.

Rose previously released the single "conversation with shiv (liquid k song)” and explained year of the slug was recorded on Garageband into a phone, making the songs raw and beautiful. The opener on its own is great, starting off the album with smoking, Taco Bell, and "petty theft at the mall/ for no reason at all." But the anguish is as prevalent as the humor as the LP continues.

Rose's website clarifies the album will only be available on Bandcamp and as a limited edition physical release; it will not enter streaming platforms.

Hear year of the slug here.