Sleeper’s Bell – “Bad Word”

Clover, the debut full-length by Sleeper's Bell, is shaping up to be the perfect heartbreak album for Valentine's Day. It arrives this Friday, and today the Chicago folk duo is sharing the devastating final single "Bad Word."

“I wrote this song playing ‘Real or Not Real' with my friend,” vocalist Blaine Teppema says of “Bad Word.” “We would sing a song and the other person had to guess if it was ‘real’ or ‘not real.’ The melody just came to me during the game and I wrote the words later.”

"Bad Word" explores a complicated romance in painful fragments: "We got right back together/ Now we treat her name like a bad word/ Feeling light as a feather/ Til I think about her," Teppema sings over soft guitars. The tune follows "Room," "Bored," "Over," and "Road Song." Hear "Bad Word" below.

Clover is out 2/7 on the Fire Talk sub-label Angel Tapes.