Killer Mike Reportedly Sues Over Last Year’s Grammy Arrest

Tuesday (Feb. 4) is one year since the 2024 Grammys took place and Killer Mike was arrested for allegedly shoving a security guard who stopped him from reentering the Peacock Theater. Today, TMZ reported that the rapper has launched a lawsuit against the security companies.

Killer Mike claims S&S Labor Force Inc. and JRM Private Security gave their employees too much power and that he was unlawfully placed under citizen's arrest. He says the guards assaulted and battered him by restraining him in front of onlookers, which caused him emotional distress and public humiliation.

After being detained, Killer Mike was allegedly held in a nearby jail for hours, and therefore missed out on presenting a Grammy award. He addressed the experience in his song "Humble Me," on which he raps that he was treated like an animal.

Stereogum has reached out to Mike's rep for more information.