Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Killer Mike Reportedly Sues Over Last Year’s Grammy Arrest

9:29 PM EST on February 3, 2025

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 27: Killer Mike attends NETFLIX TAKES OVER THE ATL WITH WWE at State Farm Arena on January 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

|Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tuesday (Feb. 4) is one year since the 2024 Grammys took place and Killer Mike was arrested for allegedly shoving a security guard who stopped him from reentering the Peacock Theater. Today, TMZ reported that the rapper has launched a lawsuit against the security companies.

Killer Mike claims S&S Labor Force Inc. and JRM Private Security gave their employees too much power and that he was unlawfully placed under citizen's arrest. He says the guards assaulted and battered him by restraining him in front of onlookers, which caused him emotional distress and public humiliation.

After being detained, Killer Mike was allegedly held in a nearby jail for hours, and therefore missed out on presenting a Grammy award. He addressed the experience in his song "Humble Me," on which he raps that he was treated like an animal.

Stereogum has reached out to Mike's rep for more information.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025
News

Robyn Is Playing Brooklyn On New Year’s Eve

November 21, 2025
News

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Says He No Longer Speaks To Bandmate Nick Valensi

November 21, 2025
News

Talib Kweli Addresses Frustrating Incidents On Black Star’s European Tour

November 21, 2025