Waxahatchee – “Mud”

Waxahatchee was up for a Grammy on Sunday night, but she didn't win, since Sierra Ferrell swept the Americana categories. Doesn't matter! Real heads know that Tigers Blood was one of last year's best albums, and Katie Crutchfield and her band are about to be on some big tours. In the months ahead, they'll hit the road for a very busy few months, including dates Wilco and with Willie Nelson's Outlaw Fest tour. She's also got a brand-new single.

Back in October, months after the release of Tigers Blood, Waxahatchee shared "Much Ado About Nothing," another great one-off track from the album sessions. Today, she's got another one. The new song "Mud" is a lively two-minute country-rocker that Katie Crutchfield recorded with her excellent Tigers Blood ensemble: MJ Lenderman on electric guitar and backup vocals, Spencer Tweedy on drums and backup vocals, Brad Cook on bass, Phil Cook on banjo and piano. Katie Crutchfield's voice sounds amazing on this one. Below, check out "Mud" and Waxahatchee's many upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/21 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

3/14 - Spicewood, TX @ Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch #

3/29 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

4/26 - Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park ^

4/27 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

4/29 - Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore ^

4/30 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater ^

5/02 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ^

5/03 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^

5/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) ^

5/06 - San Antonio, TX @ The Espee ^

5/07 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

5/09 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle ^

5/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

5/11 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ^

5/13 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

5/14 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center &

5/15 - Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne ^

5/16 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^

6/01 - Denver, CO @ Outside Festival

6/06 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/08 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom $

6/09 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall $

6/10 - Bristol, UK @ SWX $

6/11 - London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo $

6/13 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Porto

6/20 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

6/21 - Lafayette. NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards %

6/22 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

6/23 - Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum on The Green =

7/29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~

7/30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

9/05 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre +

9/06 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre +

9/07 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

9/12 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

9/13 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

9/19 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater +

* with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Iron & Wine

# with Lucinda Williams, Futurebirds, Bill Callahan, & more

^ with Wilco

& with Cameron Winter

% with MJ Lenderman & Hurray For The Riff Raff

= with Kevin Morby

$ with Merce Lemon

~ with Lord Huron

+ with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, & Madeline Edwards

"Mud" is out now on Anti-.