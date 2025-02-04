Big Thief Release New Passional Relations EP To Benefit LA Wildfire Relief

Big Thief are joining the chorus of bands and artists putting out music to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Today, the indie-folk heroes have shared a new EP called Passional Relations, with proceeds going towards providing wildfire relief.

The five-song EP compiles some of Big Thief's own "favorite unreleased songs"; most were recorded in 2020, and one was recorded all the way back in 2018. And while Big Thief have been playing some as-yet-unreleased music live since their last album, 2022's Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, it seems like none of these have been performed live.

The majority of the proceeds from Passional Relations will be donated to the PLUS1LA Fires Fund, which directly supports organizations working on the ground to address critical needs like housing, education, animal welfare, and more. The rest is going directly to local musicians, artists and community members who need extra support.

The EP is only available at Big Thief's website, and you can buy it here.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Imagination"

02 "Light as Light"

03 "Waiting on Blue"

04 "Zombie Girl"

05 "Shadow Too"