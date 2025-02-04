Dave Grohl Added To SNL 50th Anniversary Concert

Until very recently, Dave Grohl was one of the most omnipresent public figures in the entire music world. Last September, though, Grohl announced the birth of a daughter outside of his marriage, which reportedly led to some Foo Fighters cancellations. Grohl has kept a relatively low profile in recent months, but he returned to the stage last week, when the surviving Nirvana members played a surprise FireAid set. They were joined by St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Grohl's daughter Violet. Now, Grohl is getting ready for another public appearance.

Last week, the people at NBC announced plans for a special Radio City Music Hall concert to celebrate the 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The show will air live on Peacock, and it'll feature a lineup of stars like Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone, as well as more esoteric types like Robyn, the B-52's, and Devo. Now, we know that the show will also feature Dave Grohl, who was quietly added to ads for the show over the weekend. Arcade Fire are in that lineup, too. Huh.

As you might expect, Dave Grohl has a long and grand history with Saturday Night Live. Nirvana made their debut as musical guests in January 1992, and Grohl's first big post-Nirvana appearance was drumming for Tom Petty in November 1994. Foo Fighters have been on SNL many times over the years, and Grohl was in that one great Fred Armisen sketch about the '80s hardcore band that reunites at the guy's daughter's wedding.

The SNL "Homecoming Concert" is happening 2/14 at Radio City Music Hall. It'll stream live on Peacock starting at 8PM ET, and it'll also screen for free in IMAX at certain Regal theaters.