Macie Stewart – “Spring Becomes You, Spring Becomes New”

Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter Macie Stewart spends a lot of time working with other artists, from performing in Spencer Tweedy's band to arranging instrumentals for SZA. But today the Finom member has announced a new solo album called When The Distance Is Blue, out in March via the jazz and experimental label International Anthem, and its lead single "Spring Becomes You, Spring Becomes New" is out now.

When The Distance Is Blue is billed as a "suite" of fully-instrumental compositions. Stewart, who plays piano and violin across the album, described it in a press release as "a love letter to the moments we spend in-between." Its title comes from Rebecca Solnit's excellent book of essays A Field Guide To Getting Lost.

Of the piano-forward "Spring Becomes You, Spring Becomes New," Stewart adds: "This piece reminds me of a cross country train ride through different sceneries and landscapes. It’s the feeling when you’re witnessing everything pass outside your window, knowing you may never set foot there." Watch Mikel Patrick Avery's video for the song and see the album's full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Forget How To Remember My Dreams" (Feat. Lia Kohl)

02 "Tsukiji"

03 "Murmuration/Memorization"

04 "Spring Becomes You, Spring Becomes New"

05 "Stairwell (Before And After)"

06 "What Fills You Up Won’t Leave An Empty Cup"

07 "In Between"

08 "Disintegration"

When The Distance Is Blue is out 3/21 via International Anthem.