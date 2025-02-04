Skip to Content
David Grubbs – “Queen’s Side Eye”

10:13 AM EST on February 4, 2025

This morning we published my We've Got A File On You interview with Will Oldham, in which the man otherwise known as Bonnie "Prince" Billy reveals, among many other great stories, that he first dropped acid in Chicago under the instruction of fellow Louisville luminaries David Grubbs and David Pajo. Turns out that's not the only reason for Grubbs to appear in these pages today.

The Gastr Del Sol/Squirrel Bait/etc. veteran has a new solo album called Whistle From Above on the way, and he's shared another advance track to go along with "The Snake And Its Tail." Today's offering, "Queen's Side Eye," is a guitar-based instrumental that begins with arpeggiated riffing and gradually expands into minimal post-rock splendor. Listen below.

Whistle From Above is out 2/28 on Drag City.

