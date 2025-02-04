Chicago Venue Radius Addresses Security Guard Shoving Concertgoer, Ceiling Beam Falling On Others

Radius is a music venue situated in a former steel factory in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. On Friday night, Radius played host to the dance trio Levity, and people at the venue had a rough time. In video that was passed around on the internet, a security guard shoves someone out the door hard enough that they end up kind of crumpled on the ground, and the guard proceeds to kick the person, or at least to nudge them with a foot. On the same night, a wood beam fell from the ceiling and hospitalized two people. Since then, the venue's owners have put out a statement addressing both issues.

Chicago's Fox 32 reports that a wooden beam fell onto the audience on Friday night. According to a statement on the venue's Facebook page, the piece of debris was "a non-structural wood ledger that was attached to a steel frame." Two attendees, a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were hospitalized with minor injuries. According to people at the gig, the city shut the show down, and that's when the security guard shoved that person out the door. There are multiple Reddit threads about people's dissatisfaction with Radius.

In their statement, the owners of Radius say that the security guard's "behavior was obviously unacceptable" and that he's been fired. They add, "We are reviewing security protocol and training within our team to ensure the standards we set are met." As for the beam, they say they've "engaged a structural engineer who determined there are no additional safety concerns at this time." They conclude their apology like this: "We recognize that last night's events did not reflect the experience we strive to provide, and we take full accountability for making things right. We will continue to take immediate action to ensure the safety of all our guests." You can find the statement here.