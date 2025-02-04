Watch My Morning Jacket Play “Time Waited” Live For The First Time On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

My Morning Jacket are releasing is, their first non-holiday album since 2021, in March. They began the rollout with "Time Waited," a surprisingly chill lead single. They gave the song its live debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and while it might not make the hair on your neck stand up like that legendary Conan performance, it's nice. Watch below.
