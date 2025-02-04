Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch My Morning Jacket Play “Time Waited” Live For The First Time On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

12:28 PM EST on February 4, 2025

My Morning Jacket are releasing is, their first non-holiday album since 2021, in March. They began the rollout with "Time Waited," a surprisingly chill lead single. They gave the song its live debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and while it might not make the hair on your neck stand up like that legendary Conan performance, it's nice. Watch below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Gwar Sacrifice Sarah Sherman At NYC Show, Donate Signed Bidet To John Oliver’s Auction

November 23, 2025
News

“Serial Intruder” Who Accosted Ariana Grande Deported And Banned From Singapore

November 23, 2025
News

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Brisbane Fan Pulling Out Four Of His Dreadlocks

November 23, 2025
News

Donald Glover Reveals He Suffered A Stroke

November 23, 2025
News

Watch Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Maggie Rogers, & More Sing “If It Makes You Happy” At ACLU Benefit In Brooklyn

November 23, 2025
News

Tool Break Out Songs They Hadn’t Done In Decades At Oceania Tour Opener

November 23, 2025