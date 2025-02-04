Skip to Content
Anika – “Hearsay”

12:44 PM EST on February 4, 2025

We were pretty big fans of Anika's last LP, 2021's Change. Today, the Berlin-based musician born Annika Henderson has announced its follow-up Abyss with the lead single "Hearsay."

“The state of the world just feels like an abyss right now," Anika explained of the album's inception in a press release. It was recorded live with minimal overdubs and is billed as being heavier, angrier, and more raw than its predecessor. That all comes through on "Hearsay," a rocker brimming with pent-up anxiety, on which Anika sings: "And yesterday’s papers they line my bird cage/ And you’re telling me tales to get your own way/ And you’re making up stories to push your narrative/ And you’re making up tales to be provocative."

Anika says further:

This song is about media moguls -- about the power of the media, whether social, TV or beyond -- we are as much under its spell as we ever were and some nasties are exploiting it for their own gains. Parasites feeding off the blood of the public -- PJ Harvey inspired for sure.

Watch Laura Martinova's vampiric "Hearsay" video and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Hearsay"
02 "Abyss"
03 "Honey"
04 "Walk Away"
05 "Into The Fire"
06 "Oxygen"
07 "Out Of The Shadows"
08 "One Way Ticket"
09 "Last Song"
10 "Buttercups"

Abyss is out 4/4 via Sacred Bones.

