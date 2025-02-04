Rilo Kiley Announce 2025 Reunion Tour Dates

Rilo Kiley have already announced reunion performances at LA's Just Like Heaven festival and Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party. Today, they're unveiling a tour that spans most of May.

As of now, it seems Jenny Lewis, Blake Sennett, Pierre De Reeder, and Jason Boesel are staying out west, and they're heading to some unexpected locales for a high-profile indie rock reunion, including Idaho and Wyoming. They're also doing Red Rocks with Julien Baker and Torres. The band is calling it the Sometimes When You're On, You're Really Fucking On Tour; including the fests, the itinerary amounts to 10 shows total. But don't worry, everyone outside the Mountain and Pacific time zones; a press release bills these gigs as "the May leg" of the tour, so more dates are surely to come.

A statement from Lewis:

“It's going to be wonderful for us, like going back to the purest version of yourself, that early 20s place where everything is possible. You're in a van and Jason's got the map, Pierre is behind the wheel, and I’m on the shitty acoustic guitar on the bench seat working out a new song with Blake. I don't think it's ever been as good as that, when it was just us against the world.

Tickets for the headline shows go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7 at Rilo Kiley's website. Additionally, the band is reissuing 2002's The Execution Of All Things in multiple formats. Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/05 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

05/07 - Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl

05/10 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

05/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/14 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Julien Baker & TORRES

05/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

05/19 - Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

05/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/23 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge

The Execution Of All Things (Frozen Lake Edition) is out 4/25 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.