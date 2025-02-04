Skip to Content
Child Star – “Adore”

11:27 AM EST on February 4, 2025

Olivia Osby is one half of the New York duo Lowertown, and she releases solo music under the name Olivia O. Last year, Osby started yet another project, a duo with fellow New York musician Sean Henry with the SEO-unfriendly name Child Star. We've posted Child Star's early singles "City Song" and "Stupid," and now they're getting ready to release their debut EP.

We don't actually know anything about Child Star's forthcoming EP 9; these names really don't make it easy to Google that kind of information. Instead, the duo announced the existence of the EP in the YouTube description of their new song "Adore," which is not a Prince cover. Instead, "Adore" is a likably shambling piece of bedroom-pop with wackily zigzagging lo-fi vocals and a big, fat drum loop. It has a bit of a Folk Implosion vibe to it. Listen below.

The 9 EP is out 2/21.

