Musicians’ 2025 Super Bowl Commercials Are Here

There are football people. There are halftime show people. And then, there are commercial people. No matter how you watch Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, you're gonna be seeing a lot of musicians, whether it's Kendrick Lamar rapping on the field, Taylor Swift cheering from her skybox, or the numerous artists making appearances in commercials.

From Post Malone to Charli XCX, we've rounded up some of the artist cameos you can expect to see during the Super Bowl ad breaks. This year a 30 second commercial costs around $7 million, though some companies have paid as much as $8 million, according to USA Today’s Ad Meter. Some brands have already revealed their full-length commercials, while others are only posting teaser clips ahead of the big game. We'll probably see a few surprises after kickoff, but for now here are all the musicians' spots which to pregame.

Post Malone x Bud Light

https://youtube.com/watch?v=x7qbswwBCDo

Posty has participated in a few Bud Light ad campaigns over the years. Here he is honoring his suburban Texan roots by throwing a cul-de-sac party with comedian Shane Gillis. Peyton Manning shows up too.

Doja Cat x Taco Bell

Doja Cat is a frequent Taco Bell commercial star, and a few years ago she covered Hole for the fast food chain's spot. But she's reluctantly passing the torch to fans this year with the chain's Live Más Drive-Thru Cams. Apparently, if you take a picture with these weird arch-like contraptions, you have a chance to appear in a Taco Bell commercial. Are you people really taking selfies in the Taco Bell drive-thru?

Charli XCX x Uber Eats

Whether you're under the stadium lights or the strobe lights, you can't have a good night if you're not properly nourished. Charli XCX munches on an apple -- get it? -- alongside Martha Stewart in this Uber Eats clip where Matthew McConaughey argues that football is a conspiracy to sell food.

Shaboozey x Nerds Candy

Shaboozey likes TikTok-beloved Nerds Gummy Clusters so much it has him singing "What A Wonderful World" in the street.

H.E.R. x Dove

Dove, leader in Girl Power advertising, got H.E.R. to cover Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run" in this extremely adorable clip of a three-year-old girl sprinting her little legs off. You can't hear much of H.E.R. singing in this preview, but the full version is expected to be unveiled soon.

Shania Twain x Coffee-Mate

https://youtube.com/watch?v=PSWBmByCJSE

Shania Twain voices a tongue who really loves cold foam in Coffee-Mate's latest ad campaign.

Seal & Becky G x Mountain Dew

https://youtube.com/watch?v=8QPLoTLAdh8

The Mountain Dude takes Becky G on a boat ride where they encounter a musical family of seals. Kind of terrifying!

Hailee Steinfeld x Novartis

"Let's give breasts the attention they deserve most," proclaims Hailee Steinfeld in this ad for Swiss pharma giant Novartis. Just a few months ago, the FDA approved the Novartis medication Kisqali, which helps in detecting early breast cancer.

(Football connection: Steinfeld is engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who came excruciatingly close to playing in this game but was vanquished by the Chiefs yet again. Do you think she is still friends with Taylor Swift, who is famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Or has this sports rivalry created bad blood?)

Bad Bunny x Ritz

Bad Bunny and (famously salty) fellow musician/actor Michael Shannon co-star with Aubrey Plaza in Ritz's first ever Super Bowl ad, set at the Ritz Salty Club in Utah's salt flats.

Doechii x Nike

Doechii narrates Nike's So Win spot featuring professional athletes Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Aryna Sabalenka, JuJu Watkins, Sophia Smith, Alexia Putellas, Jordan Chiles, and Sha’Carri Richardson.

Mustard x Heinz?

Heinz have cleverly been using DJ Mustard's likeness in their recent commercials for condiment mustard. It's apparently Heinz's first new mustard product in almost a decade. This specific ad aired during the Grammys, and we're predicting that with Kendrick Lamar performing the halftime show, we're bound to have some more mustaaaaaard this Sunday.