Sacred Paws – “Turn Me Down”

Last year, Sacred Paws returned with "Another Day," their first material since their 2019 album Run Around The Sun. It turns out that track is taken from their forthcoming third LP Jump Into Life, which the UK duo announced today. The lively new single "Turn Me Down" is out now.

"It’s something I reckon everyone feels at some point in their life — those moments when however irrational it might seem to feel so deeply, the feeling is still there," the band — made up of Ray Aggs and Eilidh Rodgers — explains about the tune. "It felt cathartic to write a song about it with quite dramatic rhythms and a big vocal melody. We really loved working on the vocal melodies for this song. The harmonies took a while to figure out as it’s not something we have done a lot in the past, but the singing added something really epic. The lyrics are so simple and raw that it really needed to pack a punch as a song."

About Jump Into Life, they add, "It’s definitely a Sacred Paws record, but it feels a bit older and wiser. We took a few years working on the songwriting and pushed ourselves creatively. We wrote a lot in that time, but we made sure every song had something that we fell in love with."

Watch the Becky Manson-directed music video for "Turn Me Down" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Save Something"

02 "Another Day"

03 "Fall For You"

04 "Simple Feeling"

05 "Through The Dark"

06 "Turn Me Down"

07 "Jump Into Life"

08 "Slowly Slowly"

09 "Ask Myself"

10 "Winter"

11 "Draw A Line"

Jump Into Life is out 3/28 on Merge. Pre-order it here.