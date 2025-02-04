Fashion Brand Windowsen Says Teddy Swims Ripped Off Their Design With His Grammys Outfit After They Turned Him Down

At the Grammys on Sunday, Teddy Swims was nominated for Best New Artist and lost to Chappell Roan. The musician also performed, forcing many to realize he and Jelly Roll are not the same person. However, only one of them is in trouble, and that's Teddy Swims, for allegedly ripping off Windowsen's design for his awards show outfit after they turned him down.

On Instagram, the fashion brand posted a side-by-side of Teddy Swims' Grammys look and their own design. The caption reads:

NOT A WINDOWSEN.

We would like an explanation.

The stylist of @teddyswims reached out to us via an Instagram DM and then emailed us in Jan 2025, seeking for support because he admired the design of our "pearl suit."

We clearly informed him it was a couture piece made for another artist - SILENCE WANG, in Nov 2024, and was worn by the artist in his China concert in Dec 2024. Since it was made specifically to order, it cannot simply be replicated.

We were shocked to see this similar look appear on the 2025 Grammy red carpet worn by none other than Mr Teddy Swims last night.

We do not appreciate this act and reserve the right to seek further action.

Pls share and repost if you also value original creativity.

Meanwhile, Cardi B wore Windowsen boots.

just found out that "jelly roll" and "teddy swims" are not the same person pic.twitter.com/tdaEgZm9hM — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) February 3, 2025

UPDATE: Teddy Swims' stylist Christian Stroble has apologized. On Instagram, he shared:

Public Apology to Windowsen

To the team at Windowsen and the broader fashion community,

I am writing this letter to publicly apologize for the likeness of a costume I recently designed for the Grammy's red carpet. It was never my intention to cause harm, disrespect or diminish the hard work and creativity that goes into each and every piece.

Upon reflection, I understand the weight and significance of the design process-how every stitch, fabric choice and detail is imbued with emotion, dedication and artistic vision.

In overseeing the production of the jacket with a local artist here in Los Angeles, I failed to triple-check the design in a manner that ensured it was distinct enough against all the references I supplied, which in the end mirrored too closely to your work. I realize now that I should have been more diligent in protecting the integrity of your brand and the art that you create.

This has been a difficult lesson for me and I deeply regret not being more thorough in my process. I want to assure you and the community that I have learned from this experience.

Thank you to everyone who has spoken out and held me accountable in the pursuit of truth. Your voices matter.

My sincerest apologies to The Windowsen team