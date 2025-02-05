Rocket – “Take Your Aim”

This weekend, Rocket are playing an LA wildfire relief benefit co-presented by Stereogum, along with fellow great bands Draag and RAM. The indie rock crew is back today with the gnarly "Take Your Aim" from the expanded reissue of their 2023 Versions Of You EP.

The release is accompanied by the announcement that they're signing to Transgressive Records/Canvasback. "Take Your Aim," according to vocalist and bassist Alithea Tuttle, is about "the indignant response to feeling misunderstood or taken advantage of by someone but not being able to confront them about it," she explains, continuing:

It’s about a friendship that was built upon them taking more than they give and watching the friendship grow sour as time goes on. The verses illustrate the nature of the relationship; what that person says is what goes and no one can change their mind. The choruses fall back into the repetitiveness of overthinking; if this is all my fault like you say it is then take your aim.

Below, watch the music video directed by Noah Neal & A.J. Incammicia.