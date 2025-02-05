Skip to Content
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Earth 1”

10:35 AM EST on February 5, 2025

Kody Nielson

Unknown Mortal Orchestra are back. The psych-pop project helmed by Ruban Nielson has announced the new album IC-02 Bogotá. Though they released V in 2023, IC-02 Bogotá serves as the sequel to their 2018 instrumental LP IC-01 Hanoi.

The opener "Earth 1" is out now and comes with a music video of footage of Bogotá shot by Nielson. The band spent time in Colombia to welcome their new keyboardist Christian Li, and they explored the experience by recording IC-02 Bogotá at Estudio Naranja. Watch the "Earth 1" video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Earth 1"
02 "Earth 2"
03 "Earth 3"
04 "Earth 5"
05 "Heaven 7"
06 "Underworld 1"
07 "Underworld 4"
08 "Underworld 6"

IC-02 Bogotá is out March 28th via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

Juan Ortiz Arenas

