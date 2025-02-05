Destroyer – “Hydroplaning Off The Edge Of The World”

The excitement for the new Destroyer album Dan's Boogie is building. Dan Bejar unveiled the sprawling lead single "Bologna" last month, and now he's back with "Hydroplaning Off The Edge Of The World."

The song is as dramatic as its title suggests. Here's what Bejar said about its music video, which was shot by Sydney Hermant:

Me and Sydney started this off as a “Hydroplaning” visualizer, dusting off her 24-year-old Canon GL2 after many dormant years. I love the grain of the picture. Then things ballooned into a full-on video. I walk around in it, trying to look Parisian, talking to the crows. Basically a day in the life of…. I shot the nighttime stuff and it is my finest hour. Sydney did the rest.

Hermant added, "The video is a nesting doll of visualizers that are relaxing until they are not: Enter Dan’s night footage. Dan was trying to capture the wind. He did, but not in the way he thought he did."

Watch below.

Dan’s Boogie is out 3/28 via Merge.