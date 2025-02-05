Daughter Of Swords – “Talk To You”

In October, Daughter Of Swords returned with “Alone Together," their first new song in a few years. It turns out that track is from Alex Sauser-Monnig's sophomore effort Alex, which they're announcing today to follow 2019's Dawnbreaker. The new single "Talk To You" is out now.

"Talk To You" is a flirty and fun anthem that comes with an idiosyncratic music video directed by Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath, Sauser-Monnig's bandmate in Mountain Man. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Alone Together"

02 "Talk To You"

03 "Hard On"

04 "Morning In Madison"

05 "Money Hits"

06 "All I Want Is You"

07 "Willow"

08 "Dance"

09 "Strange"

10 "Vacation"

11 "Song"

12 "West Of West"

Alex is out 4/11 on Psychic Hotline. Pre-order it here.