Daughter Of Swords – “Talk To You”

11:11 AM EST on February 5, 2025

In October, Daughter Of Swords returned with “Alone Together," their first new song in a few years. It turns out that track is from Alex Sauser-Monnig's sophomore effort Alex, which they're announcing today to follow 2019's Dawnbreaker. The new single "Talk To You" is out now.

"Talk To You" is a flirty and fun anthem that comes with an idiosyncratic music video directed by Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath, Sauser-Monnig's bandmate in Mountain Man. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Alone Together"
02 "Talk To You"
03 "Hard On"
04 "Morning In Madison"
05 "Money Hits"
06 "All I Want Is You"
07 "Willow"
08 "Dance"
09 "Strange"
10 "Vacation"
11 "Song"
12 "West Of West"

Alex is out 4/11 on Psychic Hotline. Pre-order it here.

Graham Tolbert

