Deep Sea Diver – “Let Me Go” (Feat. Madison Cunningham)

9:31 PM EST on February 4, 2025

Last month, Deep Sea Diver announced their Sub Pop debut Billboard Heart and released "Shovel." Today, the Seattle indie project helmed by Jessica Dobson is back with "Let Me Go" featuring Madison Cunningham.

"I’ve been wanting to collaborate with Madison for a long time, and I was over the moon when this song came in such an unexpected moment," Dobson explains, continuing:

We were just jamming in the studio and I started playing a guitar riff that I’ve had kicking around since high school that Madison started immediately winding around on her guitar. We looped a drum machine that my co-producer Andy Park started playing and a few hours later most of the song was finished. This song felt effortlessly cool from the start; it reminds me of some of my favorite PJ Harvey songs, full of grit & power. We shot the music video with the same spirit, and as two LA natives who both love the city — we wanted to explore our hometown. Not knowing that it was two days before the LA fires, it has subsequently taken on a new meaning as a love letter to the city we both adore.

The tune is as cathartic as it is eerie and sad, bubbling with gloomy energy and exploding into big choruses. Watch the music video below, directed by Dobson, Tyler Kalberg, and Peter Mansen.

Billboard Heart is out 2/28 via Sub Pop.

