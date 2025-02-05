Rachel Bobbitt – “Sweetest Heart”

Toronto singer-songwriter Rachel Bobbitt has been sharing occasional one-off tracks since her 2023 EP The Half We Still Have. This week, she's back with another called "Sweetest Heart."

In the YouTube description for "Sweetest Heart," Bobbitt says it's the first song off her newly recorded debut album made with Chris Coady (Beach House, Blonde Redhead, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, DIIV). The record doesn't have a release date or title yet, but it's slated for sometime in fall 2025.

"Sweetest Heart" is mellow and dreamy, reveling in the comfort of a constant and steady love: "I love you now because there's nothing left for me/ No darkened corners nothing natural light can't see." Bobbitt explains further:

"Sweetest Heart" started as a collaboration between myself and my guitarist Justice Der. He had made this instrumental for a friend who ended up passing on it -- and as soon as I heard it I knew I wanted to build something around it. When we brought the demo to Chris Coady, he added a beautiful and sometimes eerie mixture of human and digital elements. I wanted this song to feel like a spell was being cast, with live drums, artificial cellos, chanting choirs, and group vocal solos reiterating a theme of unconditional love. “All of my loving, pushing water, swimming in towards the sand.”

Listen to "Sweetest Heart" below.